2nd WODI: Jemimah scores maiden ton as India post 370 for 5 against Ireland

Rajkot, Jan 12 (PTI) Jemimah Rodrigues scored her maiden century in 50-over cricket as Indian top order pulverised a listless Ireland to post a mammoth 370 for 5 in the second Women’s ODI here on Sunday. It was the elegant skipper Smriti Mandhana, who was off the blocks in a flash to score 73 off just 54 balls, laid the foundation while Rodrigues' first hundred ---102 off 91 balls — ensured a smooth finish for the hosts.

Newcomer Patika Rawal (67 off 61 balls) and seasoned Harleen Deol (89 off 84 balls) also made merry of a sub-par bowling attack.

Indian total was based on two big stands -- 156 off 19 overs between Mandhana and Rawal and another 183 off 28 overs between Rodrigues and Deol.

In all, Indian batters smashed an astounding 44 boundaries and three sixes in 50 overs.

As far as Rodrigues was concerned, her record has been one that flattered to deceive with just six half-centuries across 40 games.

But once she got the boundary off medium pacer Arlene Kelly, the relief was palpable as she did a mock guitar playing act with her willow. “It has been a long wait to get this hundred. Glad that the team gave me a role at No. 4 and I could deliver,” Rodrigues told broadcasters Star Sports at the innings break.

“Today, the important thing for me was to be till the 50th over. Getting runs is not a problem, I am good at that, but being till the end was important and glad I could do that.” She said during their 183-run stand, it took some time for her and Deol to assess the nature of the track.

“Having Harleen there, initially we took time to assess the conditions. I know I can accelerate but while I took time, Harleen spoke to me to keep believing.

“We can't take any team lightly, we have followed domestic cricket here, 390 has been chased,” she said. PTI KHS UNG KHS 7/21/2024