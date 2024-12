2nd Women's ODI: India win toss, elect to bat against West Indies

Vadodara: India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bat in the second Women's One-day International against West Indies here on Tuesday.

India named an unchanged side for the match.

Harmanpreet would be looking to wrap up the three-match series after their massive 211-win win at the same venue on Sunday with in-form batter Smriti Mandhana scoring a fourth consecutive half-century.

India had earlier won the three-match T20I series 2-1 with Mandhana scoring a half-century in every game.

Teams: India: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu, Renuka Singh, Priya Mishra.

West Indies: Hayley Matthews (c), Qiana Joseph, Rashada Williams, Deandra Dottin, Nerissa Crafton, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Aaliyah Alleyne, Zaida James, Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher.