2nd WT20I: Indian spinners restrict Sri Lanka to 128 for 9

Visakhapatnam, Dec 23 (PTI) Seasoned Sneh Rana was well complemented by young spinners Vaishnavi Sharma and Shree Charani as India once again restricted Sri Lanka to a below-par 128 for 9 in the second Women's T20 International here on Tuesday.

The last six wickets fell for only 24 runs.

Off-spinner Rana, who got a look-in after Deepti Sharma was ruled out due to fever, showed her utility keeping the Lankan batters under tight leash with figures of 1 for 11 in 4 overs including a maiden which certainly is a rarity in T20 cricket.

Charani, who made an impression during India's ODI World Cup triumph, took 2 for 23 in her quota of overs while Vaishnavi after an impressive debut in the opening encounter, finished with 2 for 32 not letting the Islanders get easy runs in her second spell.

Sri Lankan skipper Chamari Athapaththu (31 off 24 balls) looked in good nick as she deposited length deliveries from seamers Kranti Gaud and Arundhati Reddy over the ropes but it was Rana, who kept her quiet by repeatedly pitching on good length.

Not able to manoeuvre the strike and big hits suddenly drying up, Athapaththu chanced her arms to another delivery where Rana had wee bit shortened the length.

Not having transferred the weight into the lofted shot, Athapaththu's hoick was pouched cleanly by Amanjot Kaur at long-off.

This was after Athapaththu's opening partner Vishmi Gunaratne (1) had offered a simple return catch to Gaud.

Hasini Perera (22 off 28 balls) and Harshitha Samarawickrama (33 off 32 balls) did stitch a stand of 44 but they could never set the tempo against the Indian spin troika.

Once Hasini offered a tame return catch off a Charani full-toss, Sri Lankans never recovered and lost wickets in a heap towards the end. PTI KHS KHS UNG