3-day paragliding championship begins in Sikkim's Pakyong

Gangtok, Jan 16 (PTI) A three-day Flying Festival and Paragliding Accuracy Championship was flagged off in Sikkim's Pakyong on Friday, officials said.

The event, organised by the Rhenock Tourism Development Society in collaboration with the state Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, will witness the participation of 62 paragliders from across the country and Nepal, they said.

Flights are taking off from two designated locations, Amba and Thumki Dara, with a minimum of four rounds and a maximum of twelve rounds, depending on weather conditions, officials said.

The event is being officiated by judges from Nepal, Mizoram, Assam, West Bengal and Sikkim, and the winners will be awarded in individual and team categories, they said.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang will attend the final day of the championship.