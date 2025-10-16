3 minors among slew of dope offenders handed ban of 3 years for early admission

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Three minors, two from athletics and one from weightlifting, were among a slew of dope offenders across sports who were handed three-year ban by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) instead of four after they accepted their guilt within 20 days of being charged.

Both the two minor track and field athlete had tested positive for Mephentermine, a drug that was used to treat low blood pressure but is mostly discontinued now. NADA handed the reduced ban on the duo on September 29 but the list was updated only Thursday.

The minor weightlifter had tested positive for Metandienone, an androgen and anabolic steroid.

Four others, three from athletics and one from powerlifting, have opted for the reduced sanctions for "evasion".

Jyoti (women's middle distance/distance), Runjun Pegu (women's javelin) and Meenu (steeplechase) as well as Saloni Tyagi (powerlifter) have got reduced sanction of three years for "evasion".

Another two, Prabhat Kumar (canoe, Testostcrone) and Thangtanr Naorha Meitei (wushu, Mephentermine) also got three years ban instead of four..

The dope offenders got one-year reduction in their ban period under "case resolution agreement" provided in Article 10.8 and 8.3 of NADA Anti-Doping Rule 2021..

The maximum ban period for a first offence is four years but Article 10.8 of the NADA Rules provides for "results management agreements" under which athletes can get reduced punishment based on early admission and acceptance of sanction.

Article 10.8.1 allows athletes charged with a four-year ban to benefit from a one year reduction if they admit the violation and accept the penalty within 20 days of being charged.

Article 10.8.2 provides an opportunity for the athlete to enter into a Case Resolution Agreement with NADA and WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) in which the applicable period of ineligibility can be agreed upon based on the facts of the case. PTI PDS PDS KHS