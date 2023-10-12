3 persons held in Goa for betting on World Cup cricket match

Panaji, Oct 12 (PTI) The Goa police have arrested three persons for allegedly betting on the India-Afghanistan cricket match of the ongoing World Cup, police said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The illegal activity was going on at a bungalow in Porvorim area on the outskirts of state capital Panaji, a senior police official said.

The Porvorim police on Wednesday arrested the three persons, all hailing from Karnataka and in the age group of 32 to 46 years, he said.

The police recovered mobile phones, a laptop, Wi-Fi router and other items worth Rs 1 lakh from the accused persons, the official said.

“The accused were arrested under provisions of the Goa, Daman and Diu Public Gambling Act,” he said.

India won the ODI World Cup match against Afghanistan in New Delhi on Wednesday by eight wickets. PTI RPS GK