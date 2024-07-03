30 swimming prospects to get training at IIS for Olympic & Asian Games glory

Bellary, Jul 3 (PTI) As many as 30 "high-potential" swimmers have been identified for training as part of a newly-launched 'Mizuho Elite Programme' at the Inspire Institute of Sports here to prepare them for the 2026 Asian Games and the 2028 Olympic qualifiers.

Inspire Institute of Sports has entered into a partnership with Mizuho Bank for this. The two entities have identified swimming as one of the key sports which can be developed at the grassroots level and announced a partnership to support 30 swimmers.

Launched in 2023, the IIS Swimming Programme features two state-of-the-art pools, and promises technical coaching, competition exposure, and support in sports science, strength and conditioning, nutrition, education, mental health, and residential facilities.

Talented young swimmers Maana Patel, Kushagra Rawat, Ishaan Mehra, Astha Choudhury, Ashmitha Chandra, and Bikram Changmai are part of the programme.

Maana Patel said the partnership will go a long way in helpingthem realise their potenatial.

"I am grateful to be a part of such a programme. Mizuho has been generous in their donations, which has allowed us to participate in various competitions globally, buy heating plant and other various training equipment for the pool," she said.

Parth Jindal, Founder of IIS, echoed the sentiment.

"It energises our mission to make India a sporting superpower. Their belief in our swimming programme is inspiring, and I am excited for the future," he said.

"Mizuho's support will significantly raise our standards. Our rapid growth and success promise a transformative impact on Indian sport," Rushdee Warley, CEO of IIS, added.

Mizuho, a leading global bank with over 28 years in India, operates five branches and four entities, including Mizuho Bank and Mizuho Securities.

Piyush Agarwal, Senior Managing Director & Head - Corporate & Institutional Banking (India) at Mizuho, said, "We believe India, with its youthful population, deserves a place on the global podium. Sports build essential skills like resilience and teamwork, and we hope to inspire many through this initiative."