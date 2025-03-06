300 women boxers to compete in national championship

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) As many as 300 pugilists will compete for glory at the 8th Elite Women's National Boxing Championship in Greater Noida from March 21-27.

Organised in association with the UP Boxing Association, the tournament returns to the venue that hosted its last edition in 2023.

Held under the World Boxing and Boxing Federation of India (BFI) competition guidelines, the championship is open to boxers born between January 1, 1984, and December 31, 2005.

Each state unit can field a maximum of 10 boxers, with entries by numbers closing on March 10 and final name confirmation due by March 15.

The action officially begins on March 20 with the arrivals, draw, and technical meeting.

The opening rounds will take place from March 21 to 24, followed by the quarter-finals on March 25 and the semi-finals on March 26, leading up to the finals on March 27.

The tournament will follow a three-round format, with each bout consisting of three-minute rounds with a one-minute rest period. The ten-point must-scoring system will be in place, and all matches will adhere to World Boxing Technical & Competition Rules.

Boxers will also be required to undergo a daily weigh-in throughout the competition.

Beyond the 300 competing boxers, the championship will also bring together over 100 coaches and support staff, along with 60 technical officials, ensuring a top-tier spectacle.

Defending champions Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) will be looking to retain their title after a dominant performance in the previous edition, where they clinched five gold medals, one silver, and two bronzes.

RSPB nudged Haryana by eight points, the latter finishing second with seven medals, including three golds, three silvers, and a bronze.