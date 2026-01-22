35 competitors take part in opening day of Arunachal PowerDrive

Itanagar, Jan 22 (PTI) A total of 35 participants that included 22 superbike riders and 13 high-performance car drivers took part in the opening day of the Namsai-Pangsau PowerDrive in the Changlang district on Thursday, turning the border village of Nampong into a hub of high-octane motorsport action.

The competition began with an 11.2-kilometre hill climb stage from Hell Gate to Pangsau Pass along the Indo–Myanmar border.

Hamza Murtaza dominated the stage, clocking 9 minutes and 57 seconds to take an early lead.

A local rider finished second with a time of 10:04, while Mohit Sachdeva completed the climb in 10:35.

Themed "Daring to Push Boundaries, Celebrating Boundaries", the event was flagged off by Director General of Assam Rifles Lt Gen Vikas Lakera, who said such initiatives go beyond sport by connecting people and regions.

The competition will continue on Friday in Namsai district with a one-kilometre tarmac autocross stage in the heart of the town, organisers said.