37th National Under 9 Open & Girls Chess Championship from Dec 27

Pune, Dec 21 (PTI) The 37th National Under 9 Open & Girls Chess Championship is set to take place from December 27 to January 2 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi.

Advertisment

The event is being organised by Maharashtra Chess Association under the auspices of FIDE and All India Chess Federation (AICF).

The event promises to showcase the exceptional talent of young chess prodigies from across India.

Besides a total prize fund of Rs. 5,00,000 (Rs. 2,50,000 each for Open and Girls categories), the championship offers a significant incentive for young players to strive for excellence. PTI AH AM AH AM AM