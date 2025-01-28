38th National Games lead the way with plastic-free branding initiative

Dehradun: The 38th National Games have taken a significant step toward sustainability under the “Green Games” theme by not using any plastic in the event's branding.

Advertisment

Instead of plastic, recyclable sun fabric has been utilised for hoardings and billboards covering an extensive 6 lakh square feet area, ensuring they can be reused and recycled after the event.

This eco-friendly approach aligns with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), focusing on responsible consumption, climate action, and preserving natural resources.

The initiative is a step forward in reducing plastic waste, promoting sustainable practices, and showcasing how large-scale events can contribute to environmental well-being.

Advertisment

The “Green Games” theme aims to inspire individuals and organisations to adopt practices that prioritise conservation, sustainability, and a greener future.