39th National Games likely to be co-hosted by 8 North East states

Shillong: The Centre has proposed a unique model for the 39th National Games, asking all eight northeastern states to co-host the event, an official said.

The proposal received unanimous support during the first regional meeting of sports ministers, sports secretaries, and state Olympic association office-bearers held in Shillong on Saturday, he said.

The closed-door meeting was chaired by Meghalaya Sports Minister Shakliar Warjri and co-chaired by Arunachal Pradesh Sports Minister Kento Jini.

The National Games were organised in the region in 1999, when Manipur hosted it, and in 2007, when Assam was the host.

Delegates from Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura shared views and suggestions on how to coordinate efforts for the multi-state hosting concept, said John F Kharshiing, the working president of the Meghalaya State Olympics Association (MSOA).

The 39th edition of the Games, to be held in 2027, was earlier supposed to be hosted by Meghalaya.

Asked why the state was not hosting it alone, Kharshiing told PTI, "The proposal came from the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Meghalaya government accepted it, considering that it will promote regional cooperation." "It also celebrates the rich sporting potential that the North East has always exemplified," he added.

Warjri said the event would also boost youth engagement and sporting infrastructure in the region.

The participants of the meeting agreed to reconvene soon to finalise logistical and operational details of the event, Kharshiing said.