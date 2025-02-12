IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill scores ton as India post 356 vs England

Ahmedabad: Shubman Gill scored his seventh hundred as India posted a commanding 356 all out in 50 overs against England in the third ODI here on Wednesday.

The prolific Gill smashed 112 off 102 balls with 14 boundaries and three sixes.

He got fine support from veteran Virat Kohli (52 off 55 balls) and Shreyas Iyer (78 off 64 balls). There were two century stands -- 116 for the second wicket between Gill and Kohli and 104 between Gill and Iyer.

Leg-spinner Adil Rashid was the pick of the England bowlers with 4 for 64 in 10 overs.

Brief Scores: India 356 all out in 50 overs (Shubman Gill 112, Virat Kohli 52, Shreyas Iyer 78, Adil Rashid 4/64).