3rd ODI: IND vs AUS

Rajkot, Sep 27 (PTI) Scoreboard of the third ODI between India and Australia here on Sunday.

Australia: David Warner c Rahul b Prasidh 56 Mitchell Marsh c Prasidh b Kuldeep Yadav 96 Steven Smith lbw b Siraj 74 Marnus Labuschagne c Shreyas Iyer b Bumrah 72 Alex Carey (wk) c Kohli b Bumrah 11 Glenn Maxwell b Bumrah 5 Cameron Green c Shreyas Iyer b Kuldeep Yadav 9 Pat Cummins (c) not out 19 Mitchell Starc not out 1 Extras (LB-1, W-8) 9 Total: (for 7 wickets, 50 overs) 352 Fall of wickets: 1-78, 2-215, 3-242, 4-267, 5-281, 6-299, 7-354 Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 10-0-81-3, Mohammed Siraj 9-0-68-1, Prasidh Krishna 5-0-45-1, Ravindra Jadeja 10-0-61-0, Washington Sundar 10-0-48-0, Kuldeep Yadav 6-0-48-2 (MORE) PTI AYG KHS KHS