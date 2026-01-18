3rd ODI scoreboard: India vs New Zealand

Indore, Jan 18 (PTI) Scoreboard of the third ODI between India and New Zealand here on Sunday.

New Zealand's innings: Devon Conway c Rohit b Rana 5 Henry Nicholls b Arshdeep 0 Will Young c Jadeja b Rana 30 Daryl Mitchell c Kuldeep b Siraj Glenn Phillips c Rahul b Arshdeep 106 Michael Bracewell not out 28 Mitchell Hay lbw b Kuldeep 2 Zak Foulkes c Kuldeep b Arshdeep 10 Kristian Clarke b Rana 11 Kyle Jamieson not out 0 Extras: 8 (b-5, nb-2, w-1) Total: 337/8 in 50 overs Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-5, 3-58, 4-277, 5-283, 6-286, 7-304, 8-327 Bowling: Arshdeep Singh 10-1-63-3, Harshit Rana 10-0-84-3, Mohammed Siraj 10-0-43-1, Nitish Kumar Reddy 8-0-53-0, Kuldeep Yadav 6-0-48-1, Ravindra Jadeja 6-0-41-0.