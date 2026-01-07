3rd Youth ODI: Sooryavanshi, George hit tons as India complete 3-0 whitewash

Benoni (South Africa), Jan 7 (PTI) Vaibhav Sooryavanshi extended his jaw dropping run with a sizzling hundred while Aaron George too struck a fine century as India U-19 thrashed South Africa by 233 runs in the third youth ODI to sweep the three-match series here on Wednesday.

Sent in to bat, skipper Sooryavanshi, who smashed a 24-ball 68 in the previous game, once again went on a six-hitting spree, hammering 10 maximums and nine boundaries in a fluent 74-ball 127.

The 14-year-old from Bihar was ably supported by George, who compiled 118 off 106 balls, as the duo laid the platform for a massive total with a 227-run opening stand.

India piled up a mammoth 393 for 7, a target that proved well beyond South Africa, who were bowled out for 160 in 35 overs.

For the hosts, Ntando Soni (3/61) and Jason Rowles (2/59) shared five wickets at Willowmoore Park.

Chasing the stiff target, South Africa slumped to 15 for 3 in the fourth over as Kishan Singh wreaked havoc at the top, dismissing Jorich Van Schalkwyk (1), Adnaan Lagadien (9) and Lethabo Phahlamohlaka (0).

The 19-year-old Singh, who had taken four wickets in the second game as well, was the standout bowler again.

Daniel Bosman (40) and Rowles (19) offered brief resistance, but South Africa slid to 99 for six in the 23rd over. Paul James (41) and Corne Botha (36 not out) only delayed the inevitable.

Earlier, Sooryavanshi once again stole the spotlight with his power-hitting, bringing up his third century in Youth ODIs. He has also struck four fifties so far in 18 matches. The teen sensation has now amassed 973 runs in 18 matches at an average of 54.05 and a strike rate of 164.08.

India had won the first match by 25 runs via the DLS method and the second by eight wickets.