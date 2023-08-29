400 sportspersons, 11 coaches feted by Bihar govt at 'Khel Samman Samaroh'

Patna, Aug 29 (PTI) The Bihar government awarded 400 sportspersons and 11 coaches from 42 different disciplines, with medals, cash and certificates at an event here on Tuesday.

They were felicitated at the 'Khel Samman Samaroh', organized by the Bihar State Sports Authority (BSSA) and the Department of Art, Culture and Youth to commemorate National Sports Day, which marks the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, popularly known as the 'Wizard of Hockey'.

The event was inaugurated by Bihar Art, Culture and Youth Department Minister Jitendra Kumar Rai. He took the opportunity to unveil the new website for the BSSA while emphasising the state government's commitment to fostering holistic development in the realm of sports and athletics through comprehensive support.

A total of 411 people, comprising 400 athletes and 11 coaches from 42 different disciplines, were honoured with certificates and cash awards amounting to over Rs 4.24 crore at the event. Six women and 11 men have clinched medals on the international stage, while 221 men and 162 women have garnered accolades at the national level.

Addressing the gathering Additional Chief Secretary of the Art, Culture and Youth Department, Harjot Kaur Bamrah spoke of the forthcoming infrastructure developments in sports in the state. She revealed plans for the construction of new stadiums, state-of-the-art gyms, and Eklavya centres across Bihar.

"By reaching out to every nook and corner of our state, from villages to panchayats, and by guiding the prodigious talents therein, Bihar is poised to glow brightly on the global stage," she said.

Bamrah also encouraged parents to let their children tread the path of sports and allow them to gleam and excel. PTI PKD RG