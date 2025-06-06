4S Puneri Bappa beat Ratnagiri Jets by 8 wickets in Maharashtra Premier League

Pune, Jun 6 (PTI) 4s Puneri Bappa defeated Ratnagiri Jets in a rain-truncated Maharashtra Premier League contest by eight wickets with Nikit Dhumal taking 3/14 and Murtaza Trunkwala scoring 32.

Ratnagiri's decision to bat first misfired when they slipped to 20/2 in 3.5 overs following which a long spell of rain forced the umpires to reduce the game to eight-overs-per-side contest.

Dhiraj Phatangare struck two fours and a six to make 15 but perished soon while Preetam Patil (1), Azim Kazi (0) and Abhishek Pawar (7) fell cheaply as well.

Nikhil Naik cracked three sixes and a four to make 31 off 13 balls which pushed Ratnagiri's total to 69/5 after eight overs, which was revised to 71 as per DLS method.

Chasing 71, 4S Puneri Bappa's Yash Nahar scored 18 with two fours, while Trunkwala led the charge with 32 off 20 balls, including two fours and two sixes.

A 47-run opening partnership set the tone for 4S Puneri Bappa's win.

Brief scores: Ratnagiri Jets 69/5 in 8 overs (Nikhil Naik 31; Nikit Dhumal 3/14) lost to 4S Puneri Bappa 71/2 in 6.5 overs (Murtaza Trunkwala 32; Vijay Pawale 2/11) by 8 wickets. PTI DDV AH AH