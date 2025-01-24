4th Pickleball Nationals: Ruhela to meet Mehta in men's singles final

Greater Noida, Jan 24 (PTI) Top seed Aditya Ruhela crushed fourth-seed Ritesh Jaiswal 15-0 while Harsh Mehta trounced Nishaan Singh 15-2 to set up a title clash in the singles final of the Open Men's category at the fourth IPA National Pickleball Championship here on Friday.

Ruhela, who had come into the semis with an 11-3 win over fifth-seed Ravi Ranjan, faced fourth-seed Jaiswal in the race to the top two and didn't give his opponent any space and won without conceding a point.

Mehta, on the other hand, stunned second-seeded Anahat Mudgil 11-6 in the quarters and then went on to beat 18th-seeded Nishaan in a one-sided contest.

Jaiswal then pipped Nishaan in a close 15-14 encounter to finish third in the category.

In the PRO Open women's singles, third-seeded Rakshikha Ravi put up a dominating performance against fourth-seed Himaanshika Singh, and went on to beat her 15-6 to book a berth in the final.

In the other semifinal, fifth seed Amrita Mukherjee beat sixth-seeded Punji Rawal by the same margin to ensure a summit showdown against Ravi. Rawal then beat Himaanshika 15-10 to finish third in the category.