4th T20 National Physical Disability C'ship: Sante powers Mumbai to title

Udaipur, Oct 26 (PTI) Powered by skipper Ravindra Sante's 39-ball 70, which included six sixes and four boundaries, Mumbai outplayed Karnataka by eight wickets to win the 4th T20 National Physical Disability Championship here on Saturday.

The tournament had commenced on October 15.

Taking first strike after winning the toss, Karnataka made 175 for six in 20 overs.

Narendra Mangore smashed 68 off just 30 balls, while GS Shivashankara scored a 25-ball 32 and opener Rajesh Kannur made a quick-fire 23-ball 30.

In reply, Mumbai rode on Sante's match-winning knock and Prashad Chauhan's 41-ball 57 to overhaul the target in 18.1 overs.

Sante, who got the 'Player of the Match' award, dedicated the prize to his teammate Prashad Chauhan, a 17-year-old talented youngster.

Mumbai's Akash Patil was named the 'Player of the Series'.

The champions were awarded Rs 5 lakh, while the runners-up received Rs 2.5 lakh by the Rajasthan Royals Foundation. The semifinalists received Rs 1 lakh each. PTI KHS AM KHS AM AM