5-member probe panel formed amid row over U-14 cricket team selection in J-K

Jammu, Jan 5 (PTI) Authorities have constituted a five-member committee to scrutinise the selection of the Under-14 cricket team for the 69th National School Games by examining score sheets and related records of the Inter-District UT-level league.

The committee, formed by the J&K directorate of youth services and sports on Saturday, has been tasked with verifying whether the selection process was conducted in accordance with the prescribed norms and guidelines.

The inquiry was ordered following concerns by parents and sports enthusiasts in Jammu over the selection of the Under-14 boys cricket team for the National School Games after only four players including one standby were selected from Jammu region.

The championship will be held at Sikar, Rajasthan, from January 19 to 23.

Announcing the constitution of the committee, Director General, directorate of youth services and sports, Anuradha Gupta said the panel would scrutinize all score sheets prepared during competitions held at 'Inter District UT level' matches of U-14 Cricket League culminating into the selection of team for participation in the National School Games.

The committee shall scrutinise all score sheets and other relevant records to verify if the selection was made as per laid down norms and submit its report within one day, the order said.