5-star Srihari equals 14-year-old swimming sensation Dhinidhi in gold count in National Games

Haldwani, Feb 2 (PTI) Paris Olympian Srihari Nataraj led the charge for swimming powerhouse Karnataka with his fifth gold of the 38th National Games to equal team-mate and 14-year-old sensation Dhinidhi Desinghu, who for once finished second after winning five yellow metals, here Sunday.

Delhi shared the spoils with Karnataka with two gold medals each from the swimming pool on the day.

Nataraj clocked 56.26 seconds to win gold in men's 100m backstroke, edging out teammate Akash (56.36) for the gold. Maharashtra's Rishabh secured the bronze with 56.80s.

This was 24-year-old Nataraj's sixth medal, having earlier won four gold -- 200m freestyle, 4x100m freestyle relay, 4x100m freestyle relay medley and 4x200m freestyle relay -- and a silver -- 50m freestyle.

Karnataka dominated the women's 50m butterfly event with Nina claiming the gold in 28.38 seconds while Dhinidhi was second with a time of 28.80s. Maharashtra's Rujuta won the bronze, clocking 29.12s.

This was Desinghu's seventh medal of the Games, having earlier won five gold -- 200m freestyle, 100m butterfly, 4x100m freestyle relay and 50m freestyle and 4x200m freestyle relay -- and one bronze -- 4x100m relay medley.

Tamil Nadu's Benedicton also shared the spotlight by not only winning gold but also setting a national record in the men's 50m butterfly with a time of 24.39 seconds.

Maharashtra's Mihir took the silver with 25.02s, while Haryana's Harsh claimed the bronze at 25.22s.

In women's 1500m freestyle, Delhi's Bhavya delivered a commanding performance, clocking 17 minute and 42.81 seconds to secure the gold. Karnataka's Aditi followed with a silver with 18:11.92, while her teammate Shirin claimed the bronze with 18:14.98.

Delhi's second gold was won by Kushagra in men's 400m freestyle, clocking 3 minute and 57.89 seconds. Karnataka's Aneesh took the silver with 4:00.45, and Gujarat's Aryan Nehra secured the bronze with 4:02.60.

The other gold of the day was won by West Bengal's Soubrity in the women's 100m backstroke with a time of 1:06.66. Maharashtra's Pratishta finished a close second with 1:07.52 while Odisha's Pratyasa took bronze with 1:07.77.