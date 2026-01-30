Thiruvananthapuram (PTI): Sanju Samson would expect passionate home support to lift his game even as India fret over Axar Patel's fitness when they wind up their T20 World Cup preparations in the fifth and final T20 International against New Zealand here on Saturday.

India were in experimental mode in the fourth T20I at Visakhapatnam, sticking to five front-line bowlers without resorting to all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube. The plan didn't yield the desired result as the hosts lost even though the result does not alter the series outcome, which India has already sealed.

As has been the case through this series, the bowling department might see some shake-up again and the management could give a chance to mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy after resting him from the previous two matches.

The batting department might not see too many changes, but the management will keep an eye on Samson. A free-flowing batsman, Samson now appears to be holding the weight of the world on his shoulders.

More than the drying up of runs, the think-tank will be worried about technical discrepancies that have crept into his batting of late, and the subsequent draining of confidence.

A laden back-foot, and improper bat swing might require some deep correction ahead of the ICC showpiece starting February 7.

Since Samson is a contender for the pivotal opening slot at the marquee event, the lean patch cannot be allowed to enter a terminal phase.

But in his home town, backed by adoring fans, Samson might just find the lost rhythm.

That he is a superstar in this part of the country was evident from a video that the BCCI shared after the team's arrival.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav was seen playfully clearing the way for 'Chetta' (elder brother) at the airport exit where hundreds of fans had lined up to catch the glimpse of the local favourite and his teammates.

Focus on Kishan and Axar

Ishan Kishan is a crucial backup option for Samson and has been in fine fettle in this rubber, but the wicketkeeper batter had to sit out of the previous match with an unspecified injury.

All-rounder Axar too has not played since suffering a finger injury in the first T20I at Nagpur. The left-arm spinner, though, had bowled a few deliveries at nets ahead of the fourth match in Visakhapatnam.

Winning ways

Beyond the individual scenarios, there are team goals to be achieved. In modern cricket, turnaround time between matches or series is quite tight, and India will play their first game of the T20 World Cup on February 7 in Mumbai.

So, by any stretch of imagination, India will not be treating this as a dead rubber. A dominant 4-1 margin will further enhance the confidence of a team brimming with style, strength and depth.

That is precisely what the Kiwis would not want happening.

They looked clueless against India's onslaught in the first three matches, but found a way to silence the hosts’ big guns at Visakhapatnam.

Once they took out Abhishek Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav, the visiting bowlers were able to contain the rest of the batting unit despite Shivam Dube's blitz.

They now know that this Indian side is not exactly invincible and a 3-2 margin will keep them in a happy mental space ahead of imminent bigger assignments.

Pitch matters

The Greenfield Stadium is a high-scoring venue with a smooth pitch, and India have won three out of their four T20 matches played here, including one against New Zealand in 2017.

But as skipper Mitchell Santner put it, the Kiwis now know what it takes to beat India, and it should lead to a fascinating contest.

The addition of opener Tim Seifert has added considerable fire power to New Zealand's top-order.

They would also be hoping for an improved bowling performance, bringing in express pacer Lockie Ferguson but it depends on his fitness.

Teams (from)

India: Suryakumar Yadav (Capt.), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (Vice-Capt.), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravi Bishnoi.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (Capt.), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (wk), Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Bevon Jacobs, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson.

Match starts at 7 pm.