5th Test: India vs England Day 1 Scoreboard

London, Jul 31 (PTI) Scoreboard at stumps on Day 1 of the fifth Test between India and England at The Oval on Thursday.

India 1st Innings: Yashasvi Jaiswal lbw b Atkinson 2 KL Rahul b Woakes 14 Sai Sudharsan c Smith b Tongue 38 Shubman Gill run out 21 Karun Nair batting 52 Ravindra Jadeja c Smith b Tongue 9 Dhruv Jurel c Brook b Atkinson 19 Washington Sundar batting 19 Extras: (B-4, LB-6, NB-4, W-16) 30 Total: (For 6 wickets in 64 overs) 204 Fall of wickets: 1/10, 2/38, 3/83, 4/101, 5/123, 6/153.

Bowling: Chris Woakes 14-1-46-1, Gus Atkinson 19-7-31-2, Josh Tongue 13-3-47-2, Jamie Overton 16-0-66-0, Jacob Bethell 2-1-4-0. PTI PDS TAP