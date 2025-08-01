5th Test: India vs England, Day 2 scoreboard

London, Aug 1 (PTI) Scoreboard on the second day of the fifth Test between India and England here on Friday.

India 1st innings (overnight 204/6 in 64 overs): Yashasvi Jaiswal lbw b Atkinson 2 KL Rahul b Woakes 14 Sai Sudharsan c Smith b Tongue 38 Shubman Gill run out (Atkinson) 21 Karun Nair lbw b Tongue 57 Ravindra Jadeja c Smith b Tongue 9 Dhruv Jurel c Brook b Atkinson 19 Washington Sundar c Overton b Atkinson 26 Akash Deep not out 0 Mohammed Siraj b Atkinson 0 Prasidh Krishna c Smith b Atkinson 0 Extras: 38 (b-12, lb-6, nb-4, w-16) Total: 224 in 69.4 overs Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-38, 3-83, 4-101, 5-123, 6-153, 7-218, 8-220, 9-224, 10-224.

Bowling: Chris Woakes 14-1-46-1, Gus Atkinson 21.4-8-33-5, Josh Tongue 16-4-57-3, Jamie Overton 16-0-66-0, Jacob Bethell 2-1-4-0. MORE PTI DDV