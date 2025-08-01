5th Test: India vs England, Day 2 tea scoreboard

London, Aug 1 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the second day of the fifth Test between India and England here on Friday.

India 1st innings: 224 England 1st innings: Zak Crawley c Jadeja b Prasidh 64 Ben Duckett c Jurel b Akash Deep 43 Ollie Pope lbw b Siraj 22 Joe Root lbw b Siraj 29 Harry Brook not out 33 Jacob Bethell lbw b Siraj 6 Jamie Smith c Rahul b Krishna 8 Jamie Overton lbw b Krishna 0 Extras: 10 (b-5, lb-2, nb-3) Total: 215/7 in 42.5 overs Fall of wickets: 1-92, 2-129, 3-142, 4-175, 5-195, 6-215, 7-215 Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 12-1-66-3, Akash Deep 17-0-80-1, Prasidh Krishna 11.5-0-51-3, Ravindra Jadeja 2-0-11-0. PTI DDV