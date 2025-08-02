5th Test: India vs England, Day 3 Lunch scoreboard

London, Aug 2 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the third day of the fifth Test between India and England here on Saturday.

India 1st innings: 224 England 1st innings: 247 India 2nd innings (O/n 75/2 in 18 overs) Yashasvi Jaiswal batting 85 KL Rahul c Root b Tongue 7 Sai Sudharsan lbw b Atkinson 11 Akash Deep c Atkinson b Overton 66 Shubman Gill batting 11 Extras: (B-4, LB-3, NB-1, W-1) 9 Total: (For 3 wkts, 44 overs) 189 Fall of wkts: 1-46, 2-70, 3-177.

Bowling: Gus Atkinson 14-2-65-1, Josh Tongue 16-3-64-1, Jamie Overton 13-2-47-1, Jacob Bethell 1-0-6-0. PTI AM AM AM