5th Test: India vs England, Day 3 scoreboard

London, Aug 2 (PTI) Scoreboard on third day of the fifth Test between India and England here on Saturday.

India 1st innings: 224 England 1st innings: 247 India 2nd innings (overnight: 75/2 in 18 overs) Yashasvi Jaiswal c Overton b Tongue 118 KL Rahul c Root b Tongue 7 Sai Sudharsan lbw b Atkinson 11 Akash Deep c Atkinson b Overton 66 Shubman Gill lbw b Atkinson 11 Karun Nair c Smith b Atkinson 17 Ravindra Jadeja c Brook b Tongue 34 Dhruv Jurel lbw b Overton 34 Washington Sundar c Crawley b Tongue 53 Mohammed Siraj lbw b Tongue 0 Prasidh Krishna not out 0 Extras: 26 (b-13, lb-5, nb-2, w-6) Total: 396 in 88 overs Fall of wickets: 1-46, 2-70, 3-177, 4-189, 5-229, 6-273, 7-323, 8-357, 9-357, 10-396 Bowling: Gus Atkinson 27-3-127-3, Josh Tongue 30-4-125-5, Jamie Overton 22-2-98-2, Jacob Bethell 4-0-13-0, Joe Root 5-1-15-0. PTI DDV