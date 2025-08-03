5th Test: India vs England, Day 4 Lunch scoreboard

London, Aug 3 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the fourth day of the fifth Test between India and England here on Sunday.

India 1st innings: 224 England 1st innings: 247 India 2nd innings: 396 England 2nd innings: (overnight 50/1 in 13.5 overs) Zak Crawley b Mohammed Siraj 14 Ben Duckett c Rahul b Prasidh Krishna 54 Ollie Pope lbw b Mohammed Siraj 27 Joe Root batting 23 Harry Brook batting 38 Extras: (LB-2 NB-1 W-5) 8 Total: (For 3 wickets in 38 overs) 164 Fall of wickets: 1/50 2/82 3/106 Bowling: Akash Deep 13-2-44-0, Prasidh Krishna 13-2-74-1, Mohammed Siraj 12-3-44-2. PTI PDS PDS PDS