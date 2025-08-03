Sports

5th Test: India vs England, Day 4 scoreboard

Joe Root celebrates his century during the fourth day of the fifth Test match between India and England, at The Oval cricket ground, in London, England, Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025.

London: Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day of the fifth Test between India and England here on Sunday.

India 1st innings: 224 England 1st innings: 247 India 2nd innings: 396 England 2nd innings: (overnight 50/1 in 13.5 overs) Zak Crawley b Mohammed Siraj 14 Ben Duckett c Rahul b Prasidh Krishna 54 Ollie Pope lbw b Mohammed Siraj 27 Joe Root c Jurel b Prasidh Krishna 105 Harry Brook c Mohammed Siraj b Akash Deep 111 Jacob Bethell b Prasidh Krishna 5 Jamie Smith not out 2 Jamie Overton not out 0 Extras: (B-1 LB-8 NB-1 W-11) 21 Total: (For 6 wickets in 76.2 overs) 339

Fall of wickets: 1/50 2/82 3/106 4/301 5/332 6/337

Bowling: Akash Deep 20-4-85-1, Prasidh Krishna 22.2-3-109-3, Mohammed Siraj 26-5-95-2, Washington Sundar 4-0-19-0, Ravindra Jadeja 4 -0-22-0.

