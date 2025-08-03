5th Test: India vs England, Day 4 scoreboard

London: Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day of the fifth Test between India and England here on Sunday.

India 1st innings: 224 England 1st innings: 247 India 2nd innings: 396 England 2nd innings: (overnight 50/1 in 13.5 overs) Zak Crawley b Mohammed Siraj 14 Ben Duckett c Rahul b Prasidh Krishna 54 Ollie Pope lbw b Mohammed Siraj 27 Joe Root c Jurel b Prasidh Krishna 105 Harry Brook c Mohammed Siraj b Akash Deep 111 Jacob Bethell b Prasidh Krishna 5 Jamie Smith not out 2 Jamie Overton not out 0 Extras: (B-1 LB-8 NB-1 W-11) 21 Total: (For 6 wickets in 76.2 overs) 339

Fall of wickets: 1/50 2/82 3/106 4/301 5/332 6/337

Bowling: Akash Deep 20-4-85-1, Prasidh Krishna 22.2-3-109-3, Mohammed Siraj 26-5-95-2, Washington Sundar 4-0-19-0, Ravindra Jadeja 4 -0-22-0.