5th Test: India vs England, Day 4 Tea scoreboard

London, Aug 3 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the fourth day of the fifth Test between India and England here on Sunday.

India 1st innings: 224 England 1st innings: 247 India 2nd innings: 396 England 2nd innings: (overnight 50/1 in 13.5 overs) Zak Crawley b Mohammed Siraj 14 Ben Duckett c Rahul b Prasidh Krishna 54 Ollie Pope lbw b Mohammed Siraj 27 Joe Root batting 98 Harry Brook c Mohammed Siraj b Akash Deep 111 Jacob Bethell batting 1 Extras: (B-1 LB-4 NB-1 W-6) 12 Total: (For 4 wickets in 66 overs) 317 Fall of wickets: 1/50 2/82 3/106 4/301 Bowling: Akash Deep 18-3-73-1, Prasidh Krishna 19-2-107-1, Mohammed Siraj 21-3-91-2, Washington Sundar 4-0-19-0, Ravindra Jadeja 4-0-22-0.