5th Test: India vs England, Day 5 scoreboard

London, Aug 4 (PTI) Scoreboard at the end of the fifth Test between India and England here on Monday.

India 1st innings: 224 England 1st innings: 247 India 2nd innings: 396 England 2nd innings: (overnight 339/6 in 76.2 overs) Zak Crawley b Mohammed Siraj 14 Ben Duckett c Rahul b Prasidh Krishna 54 Ollie Pope lbw b Mohammed Siraj 27 Joe Root c Jurel b Prasidh Krishna 105 Harry Brook c Mohammed Siraj b Akash Deep 111 Jacob Bethell b Prasidh Krishna 5 Jamie Smith c Jurel b Mohammed Siraj 2 Jamie Overton lbw b Mohammed Siraj 9 Gus Atkinson b Mohammed Siraj 17 Josh Tongue b Prasidh Krishna 0 Chris Woakes not out 0 Extras: (B-2 LB-9 NB-1 W-11) 23 Total: (All out in 85.1 overs) 367 Fall of wickets: 1/50 2/82 3/106 4/301 5/332 6/337 7/347 8/354 9/357 10/367 Bowling: Akash Deep 20-4-85-1, Prasidh Krishna 27-3-126-4, Mohammed Siraj 30.1-6-104-5, Washington Sundar 4-0-19-0, Ravindra Jadeja 4-0-22-0. PTI PDS PDS PDS