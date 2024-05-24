684 vie for top honours in Chess For Youth

Kolkata, May 24 (PTI) The 14th edition of the Chess For Youth got underway with 684 players in seven categories here on Friday.

The participants are fighting for top honours in Under-6, Under-8, Under-10, Under-12, Under-14, Under-16 and Premier Group (Under 25) which features one GM, five IMs, and two WIMs.

Grandmaster Koustav Chatterjee is the top-seed in this category, said a statement from GM Dibyendu Barua, one of the organisers of the four-day meet.

At three years and four months, Anish Sarkar is the youngest participant. PTI TAP