7-year-old Thane boy makes a splash, swims his way into world record book

Thane, Feb 13 (PTI) Seven-year-old Thane boy Reyaansh Khamkar has entered the World Book of Records London for being the youngest Indian to complete 30 km solo swim in the Arabian Sea, the city Mayor's office said on Friday.

Reyaansh completed the 30 km solo swim in the Arabian Sea from Malape Jetty to Vijaydurg in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district in 7 hours, 30 minutes and 11 seconds on November 15, 2025, the Thane Mayor's office said in a release, quoting from the certificate awarded to him.

He has become the youngest Indian to achieve the feat, according to the certificate awarded to the boy by the World Book of Records London.

Mayor Sharmila Pimpalolkar congratulated the young swimmer, describing the achievement as "a matter of pride for Thanekars" and said his success has brought honour to the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

Reyaansh trains under coach Kailas Akhade of the Starfish Sports Foundation and practices regularly at TMC's Late Marotrao Shinde Tarantalao swimming pool. The mayor felicitated Reyansh, his coach and other swimmers at a function organised by the civic body.

In 2024, Reyaansh, then aged 6, became the youngest swimmer to complete a challenging 15-kilometer stretch in the sea, from Malape Jetty to Waghotan Jetty, in three hours. The feat was recognised by the India Book of Records, the release said.

A student of Saraswati English Medium School at Naupada, the young swimmer has won 13 medals in the past year - five gold, five silver and three bronze - across state, national and international competitions.

He represented India after being selected among 15 swimmers by the Maharashtra Aquatic Association and delivered notable performances at the Asian Open Schools Swimming Championship held in Bangkok in August 2024, winning multiple medals across freestyle, breaststroke and relay events, said the release. PTI COR RSY