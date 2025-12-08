76 teams to take part Smt Mohinder Kohli Memorial T10 tennis meet

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) As many as 900 lawyers and judges will be displaying their cricketing prowess during the upcoming Smt Mohinder Kohli Memorial T10 tennis ball tournament scheduled to be held at the Lodhi Estate Cricket ground here from December 12.

The tournament is being organised in the memory of Late Smt. Mohindar Kohli, mother of Hon'ble Ms. Justice Hima Kohli (Former Judge, Supreme Court of India) and Ms. Neelu Kohli.

The tournament will showcase the sporting prowess of lawyers and judges, comprising players of all genders, reflecting the diverse and inclusive nature of the legal community.

Around 76 teams, comprising close to 900 lawyers will be participating in this exciting event, that aims to highlight the importance of physical activity and teamwork in the lives of legal professionals.

The tournament will be played in 9-a-side format with 76 teams being divided into 18 groups. Each team shall compete in league matches against the other team within its respective group.