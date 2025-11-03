'A defining moment': India celebrates historic women's World Cup triumph

Navi Mumbai, Nov 2 (PTI) India on Sunday raised a toast to the women's cricket team after its historic World Cup victory, with leading sports personalities and political figures calling it a "defining" moment that could inspire an entire generation.

It was a watershed moment for Indian women's cricket as years of toil and near-misses culminated in an evening of redemption and history, with the team defeating South Africa by 52 runs in the final to become only the fourth side to lift the ODI title.

"1983 inspired an entire generation to dream big and chase those dreams. Today, our Women's Cricket Team has done something truly special," cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar wrote on 'X'.

"They have inspired countless young girls across the country to pick up a bat and ball, take the field and believe that they too can lift that trophy one day.

"This is a defining moment in the journey of Indian women's cricket. Well done, Team India. You've made the whole nation proud." Calling it an iconic moment, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya wrote: "History scripted! What an iconic performance by our Women in Blue. 140 crore Indians are cherishing this proud moment. Congratulations, World Champions! #INDWvsSAW #WomensWorldCup2025." Star cricketer Virat Kohli lauded the team for playing "fearless" cricket.

"Inspiration for generations to come, you've made every Indian proud with your fearless cricket and belief throughout. You guys deserve all the accolades and enjoy the moment to the fullest. Well done Harman and the team. Jai Hind," wrote Kohli.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag also lauded the team, saying the win would inspire many to dream and shine in life.

"Champions! Har chauke har wicket, apne Jajbe se poore desh ka dil jeet liya! Proud of our World Champion girls. What a victory. @ImHarmanpreet Kaur aur unki team ne poori generation ko sapna de diya jeetne ka, ladne ka, chamakne ka! #CWC25," he tweeted.

South African batting legend AB de Villiers also congratulated the Indian team for the historic win.

"Congratulations Team India. Hold your heads high, @ProteasWomenCSA. The global women's game is booming... what a final, what a tournament! #CWC25." Tributes also poured in from other sports personalities, including world chess champion Gukesh D, who wrote: "What a moment for Indian cricket! Huge congratulations to the Indian Women's Team on winning the World Cup. Absolute champions!" Lauding the team's win, former India batter Mohammed Kaif said: "It's that dream night when Harmanpreet's team got an identity and billion fans. This World Cup win will inspire millions. Ek salaam is desh ki betiyon ke naam." Former domestic cricket stalwart Wasim Jaffer added: "There are decades where nothing happens; and there are weeks where decades happen. #INDvSA #CWC25 #Champions." PTI ATK AH AH