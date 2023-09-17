A five-for was in my destiny today: Siraj

Colombo, Sep 17 (PTI) The complex questions that Mohammed Siraj asked during his dream spell of 6 for 21 was mostly due to the simple things that he was able to do perfectly on what turned out to be a Super Sunday for the Indian cricket team.

Perhaps, he was destined to have a day like this, said the Hyderabadi.

"Jitna naseeb mein hota hai wahi milta, aaj mera naseeb tha (You get what's in our destiny, today it was my destiny)," Siraj summed up the mood while talking to broadcasters in the mid-innings break.

He was particularly referring to the Thiruvananthpuram third ODI in Sri Lanka's tour of India where he got four wickets early but could not manage a five-for as Sri Lanka folded for 73 while chasing a stiff 391.

"Last time, I did the same against Sri Lanka at Trivandrum. Got four wickets early, couldn't get the five-for." "I did not try too much today. I have always looked for swing in white-ball cricket and did not find much in the previous games.

"But today it was swinging, and I got more wickets with the outswinger. Such was the swing I was getting on this wicket that I tried to entice the batter to go on the front foot and make them drive.

"If you are not going for wickets, you will be successful on this pitch. It was about sticking to one line and hit the same area.

"I'm so happy with my performance and this is a dream come true for me," he added.

Opting to bat, Sri Lanka found themselves all at sea.

Jasprit Bumrah (5-1-23-1) started it all with a wicket off the third ball and then Siraj just ripped the opposition's batting lineup by taking four wickets in the fourth over alone.

He then came back and dismissed Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka, thus completing his five-wicket haul in just his second over.

Later Hardik Pandya (2.2-0-3-3) polished off the tail to bowl Sri Lanka out for 50. PTI TAP KHS KHS KHS