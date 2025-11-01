'A Gavaskar' remembers: Women players staying at NRI homes, actress arranging flight costs

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) There was no money, sponsors didn't make a beeline and foreign tours were an ordeal, but there were women of steel who believed in the old adage that "the show must go on." And Nutan Gavaskar was the first among equals, one of the torchbearers of the women’s cricket movement in India back then in 1973.

Women then played for the love of the game and for the pride of wearing the jersey with 'India' inscribed on it. There were women like Nutan, who were ready to go the extra mile when the journey was arduous and no one knew if there was light at the end of the tunnel.

"The Women's Cricket Association of India (WCAI) was formed in 1973 and it selected the national team till 2006 when BCCI finally took the women's game under its wings. But when I look back, those were the days when there was no money but all those women fought on for the passion and love of the game," Nutan, younger sister of legendary Sunil Gavaskar, told PTI on the eve of the Women's World Cup final in Mumbai on Sunday.

She recalled the days of hardship, which remain a badge of honour for the Women’s Cricket Association of India (WCAI), where she served as the long-standing secretary.

"When we had WCAI, we were under International Women's Cricket Council (IWCC) and we were straightaway told that women's cricket wasn't a professional sport. There was no money since we were not considered professionals," she recalled.

Arranging funds for international tours was an ordeal at times and she along with other well-intentioned pro-bono workers of Indian cricket would run from pillar to post to arrange funds.

"There was one tour of New Zealand where we didn't have funds to arrange for hotel stay for the girls. No one would believe that our team stayed at multiple homes of NRI families, who were kind enough to act as hosts. "On another occasion, we had Mandira Bedi, who shot a commercial for a famous diamond brand. The entire endorsement money that she got, she gave it to the WCAI and we arranged for air tickets for India's tour of England," Nutan fondly recalled.

There would be times when Air India would be magnanimous enough to sponsor the air-tickets since players were on national duty.

The 1970s, 80s and 90s were times when it was more about willing patrons, who would come to help the women's cricket team.

"The other day, I was so happy to see Jemimah Rodrigues' achievement being carried on the front pages of all national newspapers. I remember those times when all we got was miniscule coverage --"Indian women win" or "Indian women lose"." Nutan, who herself was a national level cricketer, remembers how she recruited a lanky fast bowler called Jhulan Goswami back in the day.

"In those days, there were two recruiters -- the Indian Railways and Air India. In case of Air India, it wasn't a permanent job like the Railways and more of a contractual service. But if you had a job, you had the motivation to carry on.

"I was doing talent spotting for Air India and I am proud that I spotted Jhulan, who was a cut above everyone else at that time," she said, the pride evident in her voice.

Talking about the heady days of the 1970s and 1980s, Nutan would recall inter-state matches where some teams had only as many as three willows.

"I have witnessed this in national competitions. Personal kits were costly and it would be a luxury. A team would have three bats. Two openers had two willows and No. 3 had the other bat. Once an opener was out, the No. 4 would get her bat and the leg guards," she laughed.

There were train journeys from 36 to 48 hours in general compartments and women paid the train fare from their pockets.

"Attached toilets were a luxury. Often teams would stay in dormitories with four washrooms for 20 people and often not clean. The dal would be served from a big plastic vessel as the local association organised tournaments on a shoe-string budget." For the likes of Diana Eduljis, Shantha Rangaswamys and Subhangi Kulkarnis, match fee was an alien concept.

"There were no match fees as association didn't have any money. I know the Indian team that ended runners-up in the 2005 Women's World Cup in South Africa got the prize money but I can't recall if they got incentives," Nutan added.

The WCAI was active even a decade back after BCCI had taken the women's game under its wings.

"After 2005-06, I had taken a break from cricket administration but I had come back after some years. In the initial years, BCCI's focus was only on senior women's cricket and there was no work at the grassroots. So WCAI arranged tournaments at U-14 and U-16 levels till a certain point. Talented players would then be absorbed by BCCI," she said.

"Today, nothing makes me more happy when I see women's team travelling business class, staying in five-star hotels and getting every facility which they deserve for the hard work they are putting in." So will you be at the DY Patil Stadium tomorrow to witness history? "No, unfortunately I am out of Mumbai but I will watch it on TV," she signed off.