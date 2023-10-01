A major setback, says basketball tournament organisers

Mumbai, Oct 1 (PTI) The Elite Pro 3x3 League basketball on Sunday said in a statement that the decision of the Basketball Federation of India to not allow Indian players participate in the competition is a "major setback" to players from the country.

The tournament, organised by Elite Pro Basketball League and the Elite Women's Pro Basketball League was slated to run from September 28 to October 1.

But a statement from the Basketball Federation of India on September 26 "derailed the hopes of many athletes," the statement said.

"The sole purpose of the league is to assure all the players will receive a predetermined salary that is attuned to the ideology of EWPBL and EPBL of ensuring a serious career pathway for young basketball players in India," the league said in its response.

"The EP3L is set up owing to the success of other basketball leagues namely EPBL (Elite Pro Basketball League) and EWPBL (Elite Women's Pro Basketball League) that have not only provided a platform for upcoming basketball athletes but have also helped them grow holistically as athletes to improve their skill and give them a path forward," it said.

It said that the development has resulted in Indian players losing out.

"With the lack of any other professional leagues currently in the realm of basketball in India, this only proves to be a major setback for no one else but the athletes for whom this could have become another space to perform and to earn a livelihood whilst still on their goal to one day play for the country and be a part of the complete ecosystem of basketball in India." PTI DDV AH