A thorough gentleman: Binny, PM Modi, Gambhir, Harbhajan remember Anshuman Gaekwad

New Delhi: The BCCI, senior national team head coach Gautam Gambhir, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered Anshuman Gaekwad as a thorough "gentleman" after he passed away following a prolonged battle with cancer.

Gaekwad, who served Indian cricket as a player, coach and selector, succumbed to blood cancer on Saturday night.

He donned the Indian jersey in 40 Tests and 15 ODIs.

Member of the 1983 World Cup-winning side and current BCCI chief Roger Binny, also a one-time teammate of Gaekwad, said the cricketing community will miss his contribution.

"Aunshuman Gaekwad's passing is a great loss for Indian cricket. His dedication, resilience, and love for the game were unparalleled. He was not just a cricketer but a mentor and a friend to many. The cricketing community will miss him dearly, and his contributions will always be remembered," said Binny in a statement.

"Saddened by news of the demise of Anshuman Gaekwad ji. May god give strength to his family & loved ones," wrote Gambhir, who is currently in Sri Lanka with the Indian team for the white-ball series, on his X account.

Harbhajan nourished close ties with Gaekwad, having made his international debut in 1998 when the latter was the team coach.

"Anshuman Gaekwad's sir demise is a heartbreaking news. Have fond memories of making my Test debut under his coaching.

"A thorough gentleman. Indian cricket will be poorer in his absence. Rest in Peace. Condolences to family," said Harbhajan, who went on to play 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20Is for the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Gaekwad and said he had made immense contribution to Indian cricket.

"Shri Anshuman Gaekwad Ji will be remembered for his contribution to cricket. He was a gifted player and an outstanding coach. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," Modi said through his official X account.

In his condolence message through a X post, Home Minister Amit Shah said Gaekwad "enhanced" Indian cricket with his skills.

"Deeply saddened by the demise of Anshuman Gaekwad Ji, a legendary cricketer whose cricketing skills enhanced the pride of Indian cricket.

“My heartfelt condolences are with his family and followers during this hour of grief. Om Shanti," said Shah.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah termed it a heartbreaking loss and called him a "true servant" of Indian cricket.

"The passing of Aunshuman Gaekwad is a profound loss for the cricketing community. A true servant of Indian cricket, he will be remembered for his courage, wisdom, and dedication to the sport.

"His contribution to the game has been significant, and he leaves behind a lasting legacy," said Shah in a BCCI statement.

The BCCI added that Gaekwad faced the best bowlers in the world without flinching one bit.

"Known for his solid technique and firm determination, he showed steely resolve while facing some of the finest spells of fast bowling during a time when protective gear was minimal.

"As a batter at the highest level, Shri Gaekwad is best remembered for his brave 81 at Jamaica in 1976, where he weathered the storm against a ferocious bowling attack on a tough pitch, and his gritty 201 against Pakistan at Jalandhar in 1983, where he batted for 671 minutes," said BCCI in a statement.

"He also had a stellar domestic record, having featured in over 200 first-class games in which he scored over 12,000 runs, including 34 centuries and 47 fifties." "His strategic acumen and deep understanding of the game earned him immense respect from players and peers alike. Never hesitant to take up challenges, he donned different hats and seized every opportunity to serve Indian cricket."

The BCCI had recently disbursed Rs 1 crore for the medical expenses of Gaekwad, who was getting treated in the Kings' College Hospital in London.

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja too conveyed his thoughts about Gaekwad and remembered him as "gallant" person.

"Deeply saddened by passing of Anshuman Gaekwad. An affable, polished gentleman, he was my late brother's buddy which made me fond of him!! Fought gallantly against cancer and gave it his all - bit like his batting," said Raja.