A 'very confident' and 'matured' Marufa won us the match: Bangla skipper Nigar Sultana

Colombo, Oct 2 (PTI) Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana credited a "very confident" and "mature" young pacer Marufa Akter for the facile seven-wicket victory against Pakistan in the ICC Women's World Cup match here, saying the 20-year-old stole the show with her incisive bowling in the opening over.

Marufa dealt a body blow to Pakistan by dismissing opener Omaima Sohail and Sidra Amin for first-ball ducks off successive deliveries in the first over, from where they could not recover and folded up for 129 runs in 38.3 overs.

Rubya Haider then struck a fine unbeaten 54 to guide Bangladesh to a morale-boosting seven-wicket win at the R Premadasa Stadium.

"It was a good toss to lose. We also wanted to bat. Just told the girls that we needed wickets in powerplay. Marufa stole the show the way she bowled in powerplay. She's young and very matured. Knows her role well. She's very confident and everyone backed her up," said Sultana after the match.

Sultana (23), who also played a vital hand partnering Rubya for a 62-run match-winning stand, added that she told her players to play their natural game.

"After the first innings we spoke about playing our natural game. Rubya batted really well on her debut game. Sometimes you feel pressure when you lose early wickets. Batters going in want to build partnerships.

"This is the kind of culture we want to build. We wanted to begin with a strong win, it gives us the momentum to carry through to the rest of the tournament," added Sultana, whose side did not concede an inch to their opponents from start to finish.

Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana, whose side was found wanting in all departments of the game, said the momentum shifted on Bangladesh's side after Marufa's double blow in the opening over of their innings.

"In the first couple of overs, they got early wickets which was the turning point. Will try to bounce back in the coming days and hopefully we can win." She denied that the players got rattled after losing early wickets.

"No, I wouldn't say nerves, we just collapsed early on. Will try to execute our plans better next time. Some of the players are playing first time in the World Cup and there is pressure on them.

"Everyone is a match-winner and need to be calm on the crease. Have to believe in ourselves. Hopefully, that will show in our next performances. Was a better pitch for the fast bowlers. Was seaming. Was good for batting too but we didn't execute our plans," she added.

'Player of the Match' Marufa said she only concentrated on her line and length, which brought her rich dividend.

"I would like to thank my team members. They supported me (from the other end), they all told me you're a lovely bowler and inspired me. Our analyst told me to give my best shot, I managed to do it. I was getting some good swing, I maintained my line and lengths while bowling. Both wickets were my favourite."