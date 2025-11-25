Aaditya Thackeray's googly to ICC: Why host T20 WC final in Ahmedabad and not Mumbai?

Mumbai, Nov 25 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday targeted the International Cricket Council (ICC) for choosing Ahmedabad in neighbouring Gujarat as the venue for the T20 Cricket World Cup, and alleged politics of favouritism.

In a post on X, Thackeray asked why Mumbai can't be the venue for the T20 World Cup final to be held early next year.

Eight venues -- five in India and three in Sri Lanka -- will host the 55 matches of the tournament, the schedule of which was unveiled on Monday.

The 20-team tournament, which includes debutants Italy, will be divided into four groups of five with eight teams progressing to the Super Eight stage. Four teams will then make the semi-finals, slated to be held in Kolkata or Colombo and Mumbai.

The Indian government has barred all bilateral sporting engagements with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack in April this year, but has permitted contests between the two nations in multinational events.

The final will take place in either Ahmedabad or Colombo, depending on Pakistan's qualification.

"So the T20 World Cup fixture is out. Guess where the Final is scheduled? Ahmedabad. What's this fascination of pulling every single final there? Has this been a traditional cricket venue? Why not Mumbai? Wankhede (stadium in Mumbai) will be the absolute best venue for a T20 World Cup final. Remember 2011? The one in Ahmedabad has already hosted a World Cup final. Expecting the @ICC not to indulge in politics and favouritism," said the former state minister.

Thackeray maintained some other venues in India are also capable of hosing the final match.

"Likewise, Eden Gardens - Kolkata, MA Chidambaram Stadium - Chennai, IS Bindra - Mohali' -- all of these are good to host the T20 World Cup Finals. But due to this sudden politics of favouritism, we face injustice," he said on X.

The Wankhede Stadium in south Mumbai has a seating capacity of 33,500, while the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad can host 1.32 lakh cricket fans. PTI PR RSY