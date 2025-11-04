Aadya Kaushal shoots 5-under in best show at US Kids India

Gurugram, Nov 4 (PTI) Aadya Kaushal from Gurugram was impressive in the third leg of the US Kids India Delhi NCR Tour as she carded a round of 5-under 67 in the girls’ section for ages 9-10, here at the Jack Nicklaus designed Classic Golf and Country Club on Tuesday.

Aadya had eight birdies, including a stretch of four in a row on the front nine and another one with three in a row on the back nine. She birdied from the third to the sixth and again from the 13th to the 15th.

However, Aadya also dropped three shots in her aggressive display on the second, eighth and the 10th.

She was followed by Aaradhya Bhatnagar, the winner of the first and second legs. She shot even par with five birdies against five bogeys.

Noida’s Naaysha Sinha was another standout performer as she carded 3-under in her 9-hole round to win in the girls’ under-8. She had a bogey free round with three birdies.

Naina Kapoor also had a fine day with 2-over 74 while winning the girls’ 13-14 category. She had three birdies against three bogeys and a double bogey.

Among boys, the best performer was Vedant Paul who brought home a card of 1-over 73 in boys’ 13-14. He had five birdies against four bogeys and one double bogey.

Also playing well were Zowra Sikand who with a 2-over round won his 9-hole competition in boys’ under-8 category and Drona Singh Dhull won the boys’ 11 with 3-over 75.

In girls 11-12, Aaliyah Kalra of Gurgaon) beat Anya Dandriyal in a play-off after both shot 79 each. PTI COR DDV