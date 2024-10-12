Aahan, Samarth clinch junior titles in Fenesta Open

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Odisha’s Aahan continued her astonishing run as she won singles titles in the girls Under-16 and Under-14 categories while Gujarat’s Samarth Sahita claimed the trophy in the boys singles Under-16 category at the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship here on Saturday.

Aahan played a gruelling final in Under-16 section that lasted more than three hours and defeated Maharashtra’s Aishwarya Jadhav 7-5, 2-6, 6-1 before beating Parthsarthi Mundhe of Maharastra 6-4, 6-3 in the Under-14 summit clash.

On the other hand, Samarth beat Kerala’s Karan Thapa 6-3, 6-4 in the Under-16 final.

Aahan started the final match against Aishwarya on a positive note and won the first two games to take the lead. However, the Maharashtra player came roaring back and won five games in a row to get ahead in the final.

Aahan then brought her 'A' game to the court and clinched the next five games in a row to pocket the first set. Aishwarya looked in complete control of the following set before Aahan notched up the final set with a five-game margin.

Besides the trophies, the winners were awarded with prize money from a total purse of over Rs 21.55 lakh and kit allowance in the junior categories.

The winners and runners-up in the U16 and U14 singles events also received a tennis scholarship of Rs 25,000 each. PTI PDS BS BS