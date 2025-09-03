AAI treasurer Dr Ummacheril elected to World Archery medical committee

Kolkata, Sep 3 (PTI) Archery Association of India treasurer Dr Joris Paulose Ummacheril was elected as a member of the medical and sports science committee of World Archery at its 56th Congress that concluded in Gwagnju, South Korea on Wednesday.

The medical and sports science committee comprises five elected members with a chairperson and deputy chairperson to be chosen from among them. At least three members, including the chairperson, must be qualified doctors. Members are elected for a two-year term.

"I wholeheartedly thank our president Arjun Munda ji, secretary general Virendra Sachdeva ji, Anil Kamineni ji and each and every one of you for the support and trust in me," Dr Ummacheril said after his election.

According to World Archery, the committee’s primary policy responsibilities include dealing with all medical issues relating to participation in the sport.

"This covers the development and dissemination of medical and sport sciences in archery, requirements for safety and emergency services during competitions, nutritional advice, hygienic rules, and measures to be taken in extreme environmental conditions. The committee also represents World Archery in meetings with the IOC Medical Committee, ASOIF and FIMS," World Archery states.

"Candidates must have a medical or scientific background, with at least a master's degree recommended." Dr Ummacheril, who holds a BHMS degree from the University of Calicut, has been associated with the AAI in various capacities for the last 15 years.

A former archer himself, the 49-year-old has officiated as a continental judge at the Asian Grand Prix (2013, 2014), Asian Championships (2019) and Para Asian Games (2023) among other events. He has also been running a homeopathy clinic since 2005.

"I believe the committee can play a significant role in educating archers and coaches on how to understand, prevent and manage injuries in archery," he added.

India's Indranil Datta was re=elected to the judges' committee of World Archery at the same Congress.

Easton, WA president ============= Meanwhile, Greg Easton of USA was elected the 10th president of World Archery, succeeding Prof Dr Ugur Erdener, with a four-year mandate.

He received 208 votes to the 96 of his opponent, current secretary general Tom Dielen.

"Yesterday I asked you to join me on this journey,” the president-elect said to delegates.

Easton’s father, James, previously served as president from 1989-2005.

Greg’s term officially begins when congress closes.

Reflecting on his 20 years of service, Erdener highlighted archery’s growth and the transformation of World Archery into a modern, globally recognised federation.

Among his achievements, he cited the establishment of the World Archery Excellence Centre in 2016, and the launch of the World Cup series.

He also highlighted innovations to make the sport more TV-friendly, including match set systems, live biometric broadcasts, and social media streaming, which drew record audiences at Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Delegates from 151 national federations (plus proxies) attended the Congress with India (AAI) represented by president Munda and secretary general Sachdeva.