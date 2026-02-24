Aakarshi Kashyap enters main draw in German Open

Mülheim an der Ruhr, Feb 24 (PTI) Indian shuttler Aakarshi Kashyap defeated Chinese Taipei's Lee Yu-Hsuan to enter the women's singles main draw at the German Open Super 300 badminton tournament here on Tuesday.

Kashyap, world No. 62, notched up a 21-10 21-15 win over Lee in a lop-sided match in the qualifiers.

She will next face another Chinese Taipei player Huang Yu-Hsun in the main draw.

Veteran shuttler Kidambi Srikanth and World Junior Championships silver medallist Tanvi Sharma are among other Indians competing in the USD 250,000 event.

Lee started on a positive note but Kashyap quickly broke off at 4-4 and didn't look back, moving to 9-4 and then 16-8 before closing the opening game comfortably.

The second game was slightly more competitive with Lee managing to recover from 8-14 to 12-14 but Kashyap didn't allow her to threaten her as she sealed the issue without ado. PTI ATK KHS