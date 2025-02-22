Aaqib Javed enlists Mudassar Nazar’s expertise for Champions Trophy clash against India

Dubai: Pakistan’s interim head coach and selector Aaqib Javed has enlisted the help of former teammate Mudassar Nazar to assist in preparing the team for their crucial Champions Trophy clash against arch-rivals India here on Sunday.

Aaqib invited Mudassar to join the Pakistan team’s nets session in Dubai to share his insights on the playing conditions, particularly any recent changes.

A source close to the team revealed that Mudassar, who has been based in Dubai for several years and works at the ICC Academy, possesses extensive knowledge of the local conditions.

Mudassar, a former Pakistan coach and ex-Director of the PCB High Performance Centre in Lahore, joined the team on Friday. The veteran, who has also coached Kenya and the UAE, will continue to assist the squad on Saturday, providing valuable tips for the India encounter.

Defending champions Pakistan, having lost their opening match against New Zealand, need a victory over India to stay in contention for a place in the knockout stages of the Champions Trophy.