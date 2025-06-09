Aaqib Javed seeks to revolutionize Pakistan's NCA

Karachi, Jun 9 (PTI) Pakistan's former pacer and head coach Aaqib Javed has promised to turn the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore into one of the most productive academies in world cricket.

Aaqib, who was appointed as the director of the NCA two months back, after his stint as interim head coach of the national teams ended in April, said he wanted to turn the academies in Pakistan into models for other cricket nations.

"We shouldn't have to look at other academies for guidance but develop our own system which other countries would look towards for guidance," he said in a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) podcast.

Aaqib said he had given himself a target of six months to introduce a proper system in the NCA and its affiliated academies in Karachi, Multan and Faisalabad.

"These academies should be run on a system where we groom and produce quality players of all age groups for the national teams and also provide players with the best rehabilitation facilities," the former player, who is also a national selector, said.

He said that the NCA in Lahore had all the facilities, but unfortunately, a proper productive system had not been developed over the years.

"We are also trying to restore the biomechanics equipment and lab back at the NCA after it was outsourced by the board and dedicate the academy in Karachi only for women's cricket," he added.

Aaqib who has also coached the UAE team and remained bowling coach of the Pakistan side said his main desire had always been to play a role in finding, developing players and setting up a system for all academies to run smoothly even if there are changes in the board leadership.

The NCA was started in 2002/2003 during the tenure of former PCB chairman Lt General Tauqir Zia and was later named after the late Bob Woolmer who served as Pakistan's head coach for four years.