Aaqib Javed to remain Pakistan interim head coach till Champions Trophy

Lahore: Former pacer Aaqib Javed will remain Pakistan’s interim head coach in limited-overs cricket till the Champions Trophy and will also continue in his role on the national selection panel, the Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed here on Monday.

The board said while Javed will handle responsibilities of the being the team’s head coach, it will continue its search for another candidate.

“The PCB will aim to complete the appointment by the end of the ICC Champions Trophy scheduled from February 19 to March 9,” an official said.

Javed has coached Pakistan Super League side Lahore Qalandars in the past and also the Sri Lankan team for a short stint earlier this year as their fast bowling coach.

The board said Javed will be assigned additional responsibilities after the Champions Trophy.

Javed was roped in after Pakistan’s white ball coach Gary Kirsten resigned before the tour of Australia due to some differences with the PCB.

Kirsten’s exit led to PCB asking their red-ball coach Jason Gillespie to manage the affairs during their Australia tour on an interim basis.

The former Australian bowler was also approached for a regular run as the head coach but he turned down the offer.

Pakistan are set to tour Zimbabwe for three ODIs and as many T20Is from November 24 to December 5, followed by a trip to South Africa for three ODIs, three T20Is and two Tests.