Aaradhana, Baitha make winning start in squash meet

Mumbai, Nov 26 (PTI) India's Aaradhana Kasturiraj opened her campaign on a strong note in the women's draw of the 11th Sunil Verma Memorial Squash, a PSA Challenger event, easing past compatriot Shuvra Borah here on Wednesday.

Kasturiraj registered a 11-6, 11-9, 11-7 win over Borah.

In men's round of 32, Rahul Baitha eased past Divit Poojary 11-7, 11-5, 11-8.

Among other matches, Reiva Nimbalkar defeated Rani Gupta 11-5, 11-3, 11-4 and Gurveer Singh put it past Ayaan Vaziralli 11-9, 11-3, 11-6.